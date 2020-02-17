Supreme is easily one of the most notorious streetwear brands in the entire world and time after time, they have come through with some pretty incredible collabs and lifestyle items. Sometimes, Supreme will team up with a brand you would never expect them to. With their Spring/Summer season on the horizon, it appears as though they will be coming through with yet another unorthodox collab. This time around, Supreme will be getting into the cookie business thanks to Oreo.

Thanks to the Twitter account The Supreme Saint, we now have our first look at the red double-stuffed Oreo which can be seen below. The actual cookie is red with a Supreme Box Logo right in the middle. It is believed a single cookie will cost close to $8 USD which is pretty expensive if you ask us. Not to mention, resale prices will probably be through the roof.

As soon as the cookie was revealed on social media, fans of the brand immediately voiced their opinions and the word "befuddlement" certainly comes to mind. Supreme has always been one of those "flex" brands and flexing some Supreme-themed Oreos is taking your obsession to a whole new level.

Check out some of the reactions below and let us know what you think of this latest collab.