Supreme's Fall/Winter 2019 collection will reportedly include yet another Nike sneaker collaboration, once again featuring the Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette.

According to sneaker source @Py_Leaks, there are three different Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Lows in the works, each of which is constructed of a premium, full-grain leather. Only one of the kicks have surfaced, but reports suggest the trio of Supreme Dunks will come in the following colorways: "Metallic Silver/Metallic Silver-Black," "Varsity Red/Varsity Red-White-Black," and "Metallic Gold/Metallic Gold-Navy-White."

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low/Lil_John310

Supreme famously teamed up for a two-pack Nike SB Dunk Low pack in 2002, followed by another highly coveted colorway in 2012. Each of those sneakers borrowed design elements from the Air Jordan 3, most notably the iconic elephant print. Their latest project is rumored to drop on September 12, with each pair priced at $110.

Stay tuned for additional images and a first look at the highly anticipated collection. Click here for an early teaser of one of Supreme's Fall/Winter 2019 apparel collections.