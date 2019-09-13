Supreme and Nike are two juggernauts when it comes to what they do. Nike is the king when it comes to sportswear and Supreme has built itself as the most important streetwear brand of this generation. While these are some pretty lofty statements, there is no denying their veracity. Both brands are well aware of their dominance and every season, they team up for a special Supreme x Nike collab that takes the streetwear and sneaker would by storm each and every time.

Their latest collab was in the form of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low which came in three colorways including "gold/navy," "red/white," and "black/silver." As you can imagine, each colorway immediately sold out on the Supreme website during the first drop which led to a lot of frustration amongst those trying to cop. Luckily, those who missed out will have a second chance as according to Sole Collector, the shoe is dropping again, this time on the Nike SNKRS App.

The drop will take place on Saturday, September 14th at 10 A.M. so be sure to have your phone at the ready or else you might miss your shot at copping one of the best collabs of the year.

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme