Supreme and Nike are two brands that have come through with a ton of collaborations over the years. Every single Supreme season, you can expect them to drop something alongside Nike. These collabs typically encompass both sneakers and apparel, while delivering looks that have both vintage and contemporary angles. Many of these offerings have proven to be iconic, including the infamous Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High pack from 2003 which featured alligator skin and stars across the upper. These shoes now sell for thousands of dollars on the resale market, and fans have been hoping for them to return in some capacity.

According to SoleHeatOnFeet, it seems like the 2003 collection will be returning, except this time in the form of an SB Dunk Low. The four colorways are being listed as "White/Metallic Gold/Hyper Blue," "White/Metallic Gold/Mean Green," "White/Metallic Gold/Black," and "White/Metallic Gold/Barkroot Brown" which is consistent with the originals.

Based on the information given in the tweet, it seems like you can expect these to come out as part of Supreme's Spring/Summer collection of 2021. Neither brand has confirmed these details so keep it locked to HNHH as we will keep you updated with all of the latest information.

Image via StockX