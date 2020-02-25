Supreme is one of the biggest streetwear brands in the entire world and depending on who you ask, they may very well be the biggest. When you're at the top, people take notice and will want to either: A) bring you down or B) work with you. In this equation, Nike fits into the latter. For the last few years, Nike and Supreme have teamed up almost every single season for a dope collab that, as you can imagine, involves some shoes. One of the most hyped-up collabs is the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low. However, it appears as though the brands have one more collab in the tuck, in the form of the Nike Air Max Plus.

There will reportedly be three colorways of this collab although earlier today, Supreme showed off the triple-black model. In the Instagram post below, one of the models can be seen wearing a black shoe that perfectly resembles the Nike Air Max Plus. It's clear that this is the upcoming collab and it's interesting to see it presented in person.

Stay tuned for updates on this sneaker as a release date has yet to be determined. Also, be sure to let us know what you think in the comments, below.