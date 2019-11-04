Supreme has another sneaker collaboration with Nike in the works - this time featuring the iconic Air Max 95 silhouette, outfitted in a premium leather construction. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 95 Lux will be available in three different styles, including black, blue and red.

Made in Italy exclusively for Supreme, the Air Max 95 Lux features an Italian leather upper with a laser perforated logo side panel, a plush leather lining, leather collar and tongue with debossed logo. Additional details include a co-branded leather footbed with a gold foil logo, and a custom engraved metal hangtag in the shape of Italy.

All three sneakers will be available this Thursday, November 7 via Supreme's online web store, as well as their locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Los Angeles, San Francisco London and Paris. Each pair is priced at $500.

Continue scrolling for the official photos.

