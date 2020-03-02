For the last few weeks, Nike and Supreme have been teasing their latest collab which comes in the form of a Nike Air Force 1 Low. This silhouette is one of the most popular of all-time and throughout the years, the triple-black and triple-white colorways have remained classic. With this latest collab, Nike and Supreme are looking to capitalize on the popularity of these two aforementioned colorways except this time around, they are adding Supreme branding in the form of a red tag on the side.

Don't fret, Supreme branding is also found on the insole and tongue. Despite this, some fans are still disappointed with how Supreme barely added much creativity to these kicks. Regardless, both brands are confident their collab will be a success. In fact, it is being reported by @j23app that this shoe will be restocked frequently to make sure everyone is able to get a pair. As for the actual release date, Thursday, March 5th appears to be the big day.

The stock numbers for this release should be good news for all of the collectors out there who were hoping to get a pair. As for the resellers, it's not looking too good for any of you.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these.