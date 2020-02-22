Supreme and Nike are two of the biggest brands in their respective field so it isn't surprising to know that they are frequent collaborators. At the end of the day, branding is everything and Nike and Supreme have that in excess. While Supreme is the streetwear giant, Nike is focused more on sportswear and casual fashion. Nike's most popular silhouette is arguably the Air Force 1 Low and now, Supreme is adding its mark to the show.

In the coming weeks, Supreme and Nike will release their Air Force 1 Low in two colorways: triple-black and triple-white. The only difference here is each shoe will have a red Supreme box logo on the side. There will also be Supreme branding on the tongue and insole. According to py_rates, we now know that the shoe will cost $96 USD which is surprising because many reports indicated the shoe could be sold for as much as $250 USD.

According to Sole Collector, a release date has yet to be determined so if you're planning on copping these, stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the collab. Many are divided on the design with some saying Supreme didn't do enough. Do you agree?