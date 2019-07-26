Supreme is one of the biggest names and streetwear, while Nike is a powerhouse in the world of footwear. Having said that it shouldn't be a surprise that the two would want to collaborate at any chance possible. Pretty much every time a new Supreme season rolls around, you can be sure that Nike and the streetwear giants will be teaming up for some new clothing and sneakers. According to a report from @soleheatonfeet, Supreme and Nike will be teaming up once again during the Spring of 2020, this time on two colorways of the iconic Nike Air Force 1 Low.

What's interesting about this collaboration is that they will be focusing on the two most iconic colorways of the shoe: triple-white and triple-black. The all-white Air Forces are known for being a staple of fashion, all while the triple-black ones are known for being the inspiration behind some pretty questionable criminal activity. As of right now, this collab is simply a rumor although it isn't too much of a stretch to believe in its veracity.

Image via @soleheatonfeet