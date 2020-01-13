Supreme and Nike have reportedly teamed up for several different sneaker collabs set to drop this year, including a collection of Nike Air Cross Trainer III Lows and a pack of Air Force 1 Lows. The latter is rumored to launch in two separate styles, including an all-white leather iteration.

Supreme and Nike have not yet confirmed any release details, but rumors suggest their latest AF1 pack will be available as part of Supreme's Spring/Summer '20 collection. Check out an early look at the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low in the IG post embedded below.

The simplistic approach strays from some of Supreme's other Air Force collabs, which have featured bright hues, bold Supreme branding and all-over NBA logo prints. This time around, the kicks are about as basic as can be, with the only form of contrast appearing via the tiny Supreme box logo near the heel.

It remains to be seen what the other colorway will look like but we'll keep you posted once that information is revealed. In the meantime, click here to preview the Supreme x Nike Air Cross Trainer III collection.