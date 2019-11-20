Supreme's ever-growing partnership with Nike will continue into the new year, as the legendary streetwear brand reportedly has plans to release a collection of Nike Air Cross Trainer III Lows.

The Supreme x Nike Air Cross Trainer III Low will reportedly be offered in two colorways including "White/Pine Green/University Gold" and the "Black/ Black/Gorge Green/University Red" shown in the IG post embedded below.

Details surrounding the forthcoming Supreme x Nike collab remain scarce but you can get a good idea of what to expect from the early image. It looks like the kicks will come equipped with leather uppers, in classic Air Trainer III fashion, featuring "SUPREME" branding across the heel.

According to sneaker source @PY_Rates, the two colorways will be priced at $130 each. A specific release date has not yet been announced, but it is believed that the Supreme x Nike Air Cross Trainer III Lows will be available sometime in the Spring of 2020.