Supreme has teamed up with Cressi, one of the largest manufacturers of water sports equipment, for a collaborative snorkel set that is set to drop this Thursday, July 4.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as though Supreme and Cressi have plans to release any other aquatic accessories, so you'll need to find your own fins, wetsuit, etc.

Supreme

The Supreme snorkel set comes on the heels of the brand's newly unveiled Summer t-shirt collection, which included two Buju Banton collabs as well as others inspired by Josh Smith's "No Worlds For Feelings" artwork, an image from the classic film "Dracula," and a "GREETINGS FROM SUPREME" tee, among others.

Supreme posted the following video on their official IG account in anticipation of the 4th of July snorkel launch.