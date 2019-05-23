Supreme's next Air Jordan collab will take shape in the form of an Air Jordan 14, with reports suggesting a release date sometime this Fall.

The collaboration comes in two colorways - white and black - both of which are equipped with rounded silver studs and Supreme branding across the top of the tongue as well as on the heel.

Rumors suggest that the Supreme x Air Jordan XIV pack will be releasing "soon" though official details have not yet been announced. The kicks will reportedly retail for $248 each.

Supreme sneaker collabs are traditionally among the most coveted drops of the year in the sneaker world, and that holds especially true when the streetwear icons teams up with Jordan Brand. The last time Supreme released an Air Jordan collab was back in 2015, when they unleashed a trio of Air Jordan 5s. Each of those kicks are still selling for upwards of $650 at consignment shops like Flight Club.

Continue scrolling for additional shots of both Supreme x Air Jordan XIVs.

