Supreme has been known to collaborate with Jordan Brand in the past with their most infamous collaboration coming in the form of the Air Jordan 5. The brand is now deep into their Spring/Summer 2019 season and they have been teasing yet another collaboration with Jumpman that will see the Air Jordan 14 release in two basic colorways. The first model is all white with black and red highlights, while the second version is all black with some blue details on the midsole.

There is no exact release date for either of these shoes but according to the reliable Instagram account @zsneakerheadz, it appears as though a price has been determined, albeit, it hasn't been confirmed by either JB or Supreme. In the post below, it is revealed that the shoe could cost $248 USD which is a figure consistent with Supreme's bizarre prices. By bizarre, we don't mean expensive. Instead, we mean the figures representing their prices are usually ultra-specific as opposed to using rounder numbers like $250.

Based on the image below, you can also see that the back of the shoe will have the number 23 with a Jumpman and Supreme logo above it.