Supreme's next Air Jordan collabs - taking shape in the form of an Air Jordan 14 - is officially slated to launch this Thursday, June 13. Each Supreme Air Jordan XIV will retail for $248.

The collaboration comes in two colorways - white/black/red and black/royal - both of which are equipped with rounded silver studs and Supreme branding across the top of the tongue, as well as on the heel and Ferrari-inspired logo on the ankle. The kicks will be available via Supreme's online shop and their locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Los Angeles, London and Paris.

Supreme sneaker collabs are traditionally among the most coveted drops of the year in the sneaker world, and that holds especially true when the streetwear icons teams up with Jordan Brand. The last time Supreme released an Air Jordan collab was back in 2015, when they unleashed a trio of Air Jordan 5s. Each of those kicks are still selling for upwards of $650 at consignment shops like Flight Club.