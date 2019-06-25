Supreme has today unveiled their upcoming collection of Summer tees, which includes a collaboration with reggae legend Buju Banton as well as several other styles.

Supreme worked specifically with Buju Banton on two t-shirts, one featuring a photo of Banton rocking a white Supreme Box logo tee on the front with his signature and “Supreme forward even stand firm jah love" on the back.

In addition to the two Buju Banton collabs, Supreme's Summer tee collection consists of Josh Smith's "No Worlds For Feelings" artwork, an image from the classic film "Dracula," and a "GREETINGS FROM SUPREME" tee, among others.

All nine of Supreme's Summer 2019 t-shirts will be available this Thursday, June 27 via Supreme's online shop as well as their locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Los Angeles, London and Paris.

Continue scrolling for a look at each of the tees.

