Supreme's Fall/Winter 2019 collection will apparently include another range of apparel inspired by the beloved British band, The Smiths.

As seen in the teaser image posted on Supreme's official IG account, the Fall/Winter collection will include a denim jacket featuring an image from The Smiths’ 1985 album, "Meat Is Murder." The photo in question depicts a solider from the Vietnam War, along with the text, "Supreme Is Love" stamped on his helmet.

Supreme first linked up with The Smiths as part of their 2016 Spring/Summer collection, featuring lead singer Morrissey. According to Highsnobiety, Morrissey wasn't pleased with the imagery used in that collection and he released the following statement shortly after it was unveiled.

“I apologize enormously for the enfeebled photograph of me issued this week by Supreme. The shot was taken in October 2015. I considered the photograph to be fit only for a medical encyclopedia and I pleaded with Supreme not to use it. This was before I learned that Supreme were sponsored in part by the beef sandwich pharaoh known as White Castle. Supreme were issued with a legal caution not to use the photograph and their fee would be returned. Evidently Supreme have ignored my lawyer. No safety within the corridors of law. Ugh. I offer excessive apologies for this association. Shame is indeed the name.”

It remains to be seen what other Supreme x The Smiths gear will be available as part of the Fall/Winter 2019 collection, but you can check out the teaser image in the IG post embedded below.