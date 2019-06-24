Supreme has been a leader in streetwear fashion since 1994 and has enjoyed the peak of its success over the last few years. Regardless of how you feel about the brand, there is no denying its influence and just how big it has become. One of the biggest keys to the brand's takeover of the industry is its various collaborations with other brands and even artists. As we approach the end of the Spring/Summer 2019 collection, it appears as though Supreme is about to embark on a partnership with legendary reggae artist, Buju Banton.

When Supreme does these types of collabs, they usually culminate in t-shirts and apparel with the artists face on them, so that's what consumers should expect for now. According to Hypebeast, Supreme hasn't revealed what any of the pieces will look like and there is no release date either. There will be another Supreme drop this Thursday so perhaps more information will be revealed ahead of June 27th.

In the meantime, stay tuned for updates regarding this collaboration as we will be sure to bring them to you.