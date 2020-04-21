Supreme is one of the biggest streetwear brands in the world and one of their most infamous pieces of clothing is the box logo tee. This particular garment has been remixed numerous times over the years and every season, you can expect some new box logo tees to make their way to the website. This season is no different except this time around, Supreme is teaming up with famous artist Takashi Murakami for a white box logo tee that will be sold for the sole purpose of providing COVID-19 relief.

As you can see from the image below, the shirt will say "Supreme" across the front in white lettering while the box surrounding it features Murakami's signature colorful and flowery aesthetic. This piece will only cost $60 USD and every single penny will be going towards HELP USA, which just goes to show that this is all for a good cause.

Image via Supreme

If you are interested in attempting to buy the shirt, it will be available as of Friday, April 24th. It will be made available online in both Canada and the United States.

Let us know what you think of the shirt and whether or not you plan on copping, in the comments below.