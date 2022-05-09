Supreme is one of the biggest streetwear brands in the entire world, and they are responsible for some pretty incredible pieces and collaborations. Over the last few years, they have blessed fans with some pretty cool new collections, and with their Spring 2022 season, they have continued to give their consumers a lot to look forward to.

This week, Supreme announced a huge collaboration with the likes of Stone Island. Both of these streetwear brands are in leagues of their own and will always be considered the cream of the crop. As you can see, they are gearing up to release a plethora of dope outerwear pieces that will certainly stun streetwear enthusiasts.





Per Supreme:

"Supreme has worked with Stone Island® on a new collection for Spring 2022. Made exclusively for Supreme, the collection consists of a water resistant resin-coated nylon Reversible Faux Fur Parka; heat-sensitive pigment printed Reactive Ice Camo Ripstop Jacket, Cargo Pant and Camp Cap; water resistant Cotton Cordura® Shell Jacket; printed cotton S/S Top, Hooded Sweatshirt, Sweatpant, Crusher and Messenger Bag."





These pieces will be on the Supreme website as of Thursday, May 12th. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.