Supreme has three new styles of sunglasses - including the Orb, River and Marvin - set to drop this Thursday, May 30. Each of the frames were handmade in Italy and feature lenses with anti-reflective coating.

All three styles are offered in multiple colorways, with the Orb available in white, black, blue and orange, while the metal River frames feature brown, green and black tinted lenses. Lastly, the Marvin will be available in black, as well as a tortoise-shell rendition and two scaly designs.

The Supreme 2019 Spring Sunglasses collection will be available in-store at New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London, Paris and also online from May 30. Japan will see a later release as usual on June 1.

Continue scrolling for a look at all three styles.

Supreme Orb Sunglasses/Supreme

Supreme Orb Sunglasses/Supreme

Supreme River Sunglasses/Supreme

Supreme River Sunglasses/Supreme

Supreme Marvin Sunglasses/Supreme

Supreme Marvin Sunglasses/Supreme