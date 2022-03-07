Bill Cosby is in the clear from facing trial again over the sexual assault charges that were overturned last summer. Per TMZ, the Supreme Court of the United States has declined to chime in on Pennsylvania's ruling to overturn the convictions against Cosby. The 4-3 vote on Monday morning upheld the nullification of Cosby's conviction from 2018.



The Supreme Court decided that there was a breach in Cosby's due process stemming from a verbal agreement between the embattled comedian and the previous Montgomery County D.A.. During Andrea Constand's civil case in the 2000s, a "secret agreement" was made when Bruce Castor, the Montgomery County D.A. at the time, shut down the possibility of a criminal trial if Cosby sat down for a deposition in Constand's case.

The U.S. Supreme Court determined that prosecutors brushed off Cosby's agreement with Castor to dodge criminal trial. Ultimately, the prosecutors on the Pennsylvania case requested the high court to chime in on the matter, which they ultimately declined.

"On behalf of Mr. & Mrs. Cosby and the Cosby family, we would like to offer our sincere gratitude to the justices of the United States Supreme Court for following the rules of law and protecting the Constitutional Rights of ALL American Citizens of these United States. Mr. Cosby’s Constitutional Rights were a 'reprehensible bait and switch' by Kevin Steele, Judge Steve T. O’Neill, and their cohorts," Cosby's attorney, Andrew Wyatt, said of the Monday morning ruling. "This is truly a victory for Mr. Cosby but it shows that cheating will never get you far in life and the corruption that lies within Montgomery County District’s Attorney Office has been brought to the center stage of the world. Thank you very much."

