Supreme continues its run of unexpected collaborations that bridge the gap between high fashion and streetwear by announcing a new collection with storied Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto.

Yamamoto is known for his avant-garde take on traditional Japanese design and dress. The collection marries his androgynous aesthetic with Supreme's casual New York sensibilities with cold weather in mind, with a glossy leather jacket reminiscent of the Avirex jackets adored by 90s rappers as a standout piece.

"Yohji Yamamoto is one of the most influential fashion designers living and working today," Supreme wrote in their announcement of the collection. "In an area otherwise dominated by hyper-feminine, form fitting glamour, Yohji blazed a new path forward with masterful draping and playful androgyny."

The collection will also feature artwork by graphic designer Peter Saville, who is known for his work with bands such as Joy Division and New Order, Japanese artist Yuuka Asakura, and Supreme collaborator Chito.

With a parka, a down puffer, and beanies in store, the new collection was clearly conceived with brutal New York winters in mind. The collection also includes hoodies, crewnecks, t-shirts, and even a blazer, all featuring eye-catching artwork by the aforementioned artists.

You can check out the entire collection here.