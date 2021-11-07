Supreme is one of if not the biggest streetwear brand in the entire world. Over the years, they have collaborated with some other gigantic brands, and these collabs always seem to get fans excited. From Nike to Oreo to The North Face, Supreme is always innovating and looking to add its signature aesthetic to an array of different garments and products. With that being said, it should be no surprise that Supreme would want to collaborate with none other than Jewelry store Tiffany & Co.

In a post on Instagram, Supreme showed off a video in which a man is wearing a pearl necklace with an oval pendant attached to it. The same video was then posted by Tiffany & Co. which pretty well confirms that they are collaborating with one another. The oval pendant has Supreme and Tiffany & Co. branding, which will appeal to all of the jewelry lovers out there.

For now, there is no timeline for a release date on this collab, although now that it has been revealed to the world, we're sure some new details will emerge soon. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know if this is a collab that interests you.



