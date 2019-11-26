Supreme is one of the biggest streetwear brands in the world and some people's eyes, they are the biggest and it's not even close. Every single season they come through with some pretty interesting collaboration and now, it's time for the Fall 2019 Nike collab to make its way to the marketplace. Every season it seems like we get a Nike collab from these two and it's easy to understand why. They are the best at what they do and fans are always looking for some new heat.

This collab puts a ton of emphasis on leather materials as there is a baseball jersey, duffle bag, Anorak, and pant that is completely made of leather. There is also a ton of gold here, including a 14K Gold Nike ring which is easily the flashiest part of this whole collection. There is also a hoodie, sunglasses, and even a bandana for those who want to go all the way with their Supreme x Nike swag.

If you're looking to cop anything from the collection, the pieces will be available online and in-store as of Thursday, November 29th, according to Hypebeast.

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme