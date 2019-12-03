Supreme is one of the biggest streetwear brands in the entire world and every single season, streetwear enthusiasts wait to see what kind of collaborations they come out with. The brand never seems to disappoint and this week, they will be debuting their brand new collection with rap duo Dead Prez. The pieces pay homage to Let's Get Free and Revolutionary But Gangsta so if you enjoy either of these pieces of art, you will probably be a huge fan of the clothes here.

As you can see from the various images below, there are tons of pieces to choose from. Bomber jackets, pants, hoodies, t-shirts, a bandana, and even hats will be a part of this collection and will come in various colors like red, green, black, white, and even camo. If you like Dead Prez and mess with Supreme, you really can't go wrong with this collection.

According to Hypebeast, this collection will officially drop on Thursday, December 5th in-store and online. If you live in Japan, you will have to wait until Saturday to cop. Let us know in the comments what you think of the collection and whether you plan on copping something.

Image via Supreme

