If you missed out on the Supreme Air Jordan 14 drop last Thursday, or are simply looking to strike gold twice, the collaborative kicks will be available again today, June 19 via Nike.com.

The white Supreme 14s will be up for grabs starting at 10am ET, retailing for $248.

Check out the early purchase link below.

The latest Supreme x Air Jordan collab originally released in two colorways - white/black/red and black/royal - both of which are equipped with rounded silver studs and Supreme branding across the top of the tongue, as well as on the heel and Ferrari-inspired logo on the ankle.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at both collaborative XIVs.

