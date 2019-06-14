If you missed out on the Supreme Air Jordan 14 drop on Thursday, or are simply looking to strike gold twice, both collaborative kicks will be available again next week via Nike SNKRS.

According to J23 App, the Supreme 14s will be up for grabs on Wednesday, June 19th for $248 a pop.

The collaboration comes in two colorways - white/black/red and black/royal - both of which are equipped with rounded silver studs and Supreme branding across the top of the tongue, as well as on the heel and Ferrari-inspired logo on the ankle.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at both pairs, and stay tuned for additional details as we approach the June 19 SNRKS drop.

