Supreme Ace Taps Rob Hicks For Help On "Money Talks"

Milca P.
September 01, 2019 03:45
Money Talks
Supreme Ace Feat. Rob Hicks

Supreme Ace drops off new heat.


Denver-bred Supreme Ace delivered on his Trill Influence 2 project last year and promised a follow up soon after. He would hold up his end of the bargain, sharing his Layover In NYC EP before issuing a strong sequence of singles that include the IDK and Mir Fontaine-assisted "Diamonds."

Now, he continues the winning streak to deliver on his newest "Money Talks" single, recruiting Rob Hicks for the assist. The new cut finds Supremeinhiselement, as he abides by relatable lyrics, with aspirations of spoiling a special someone.

"I’m not trying to rap and put bars over people’s heads," he once told Emcee Network about such lyricism. Most people wanna blow somebody’s mind away but with my material, I want people to understand me.

Quotable Lyrics

Still classy, looking like you worth a million
You don't fuck with the heroes, only want the villains
I got a lot to give if you ask me for some mo'
Give me all your love and I'll let you drive the boat

 

