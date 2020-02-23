When the Seattle Supersonics were moved to Oklahoma City, fans were devastated. The team could have had an all-time run with the likes of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. Instead, they have spent the last decade reminiscing about what used to be the city's most popular team. While the Supersonics no longer exist, the team's legacy has been carried forward thanks to sneaker brands like Nike and Jordan Brand who constantly come through with vintage Supersonics colorways.

Now, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is getting one of those colorways with this Supersonics-inspired model, below. The shoe is coming in grade school sizes and features all of the Supersonics colors you know and love. As you can see, the toe box and side panels are white while the overlays and Nike swoosh are black. From there, the cuff of the sneaker is green and the back heel is yellow.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the shoe is going to cost $90 USD and will be coming out quite soon. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the colorway and whether or not you would cop it for the young one in your life.

