While DC fans may never receive that fabled Zack Snyder Justice League cut (nor would it salvage the film, but that's another story), there may be hope for the beloved heroes yet. Today, IGN delivered the first look at the upcoming Superman: Red Son film, an animated movie courtesy of WBHE. Off the bat, the fact that the film is rated PG-13 bodes well for those seeking darker themes, as present on previous fan-favorites like Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.

Drawing inspiration from the graphic novel Elseworlds, as penned by the prolific and revered Mark Millar, Red Son centers around "The Soviet Superman," who arrives to turn the tides during the Cold War. Though the trailer promises a few familiar beats, such as the never-ending battle between Batman and Superman, the story appears so drastically unique that it's destined to feel fresh.

With a stacked cast and epic roster of characters, including Batman, Green Lantern, Brainiac, Lex Luthor, Wonder Woman, and many more (even Joseph Stalin is set to make an appearance), many have already marked their calendar for the arrival of Superman: Red Son. Look for the DC flick to arrive in early 2020, with a specific date to be announced in the near future.