Poo Bear has been the producer and songwriter behind most of your favorite hits of this century, from 112's "Peaches & Cream" to Usher's "Caught Up" to DJ Khaled's "No Brainer". He's also responsible for the majority of Justin Bieber's discography, including his album, Journals. That being said, it's devastating to hear that someone who has provided the world with so many timeless bops experienced the misfortune of having his home robbed of $1 million in jewelry.

The incident was reported on September 6, detailing that the burglars took off with a safe from his Hollywood Hills home. While his jewels were being looted, Poo Bear was in Tokyo celebrating his 41st birthday alongside electronic producer, Skrillex.

Today, TMZ shared security camera footage of the heist, which shows three people making several trips into the mansion. The safe was so filled with diamonds that one of them struggled to carry it outside, having to rest it on a ledge to relieve his or her self of the weight. The robbers don't seem to be in too much of a hurry, probably knowing the homeowner was out of town.

Poo Bear put out an album last year, titled Birthday Music, on which he enlisted some of his favorite collaborators, such as, Jay Electronica, Jennifer Lopez and the Biebz.