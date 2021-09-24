Another iconic video game is making its way to the silver screen and the cast has been revealed. In 1983, the world was taken by storm when Super Mario Bros. was released, and it has gone on to become one of the most celebrated and recognized franchises in the gaming industry. The arcade game has evolved by leaps and bounds over the decades, and later, it even received its own live-action/animated television series in 1989 and a movie in 1993.

A new animated film is set to arrive at the close of next year and Variety has shared the star-studded cast hired to portray some of the world's favorite game-centered characters.



Victor Chavez / Contributor / Getty Images

It seems that brothers Mario and Luigi will be portrayed by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, respectively, while Princess Peach will be donned by Anya Taylor-Joy. Jack Black will tackle the role of villain Bowser and Variety adds: "Rounding out the are Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad (who does a mean cover of Sia’s “Chandelier”), Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike."

“Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date,” Chris Meledandri of Illumination said of the film.

“We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game,” added Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo. “The production so far is constructive and going very well, and both parties are learning a lot from each other. We humbly ask that fans wait just a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they look forward to seeing the unique characters from Super Mario Bros. on the big screen.”

It is reported that Super Mario Bros. will hit theaters on December 21, 2022, just in time for next year's holiday season. Are you excited about this one?



Victor Chavez / Contributor / Getty Images

[via]