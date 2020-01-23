In two weekends from now, Super Bowl 54 will go down in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the San Francisco 49ers in what will be a matchup between two of the best teams in the entire NFL. These two teams are on complete opposite spectrums when it comes to their strengths. For instance, the 49ers are known for their staunch defense and run game, while the Chiefs are known entirely for their historically good aerial attack.

Heading into this game, the Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites although some people in the NFL community think things will go down completely differently. According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, many assistants and executives believe the Chiefs will wipe the floor with the 49ers and it won't be particularly close.

The reasoning behind these takes is that the Chiefs offense is simply too strong and that no one can stop them, not even the 49ers. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will have two weeks to prepare for the 49ers which means they'll be more than ready for one of the league's best defenses. The 49ers have been vulnerable at times this season and if any squad can beat them, it's the Chiefs.

Who do you think is going to win the Super Bowl? Let us know in the comments below.