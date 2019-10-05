Supa Bwe Delivers Eight-Track EP "Jaguar"

He may have taken a bit of a break from music for a couple of years, but Supa Bwe is back in full force. The 30-year-old Chicago native dropped off his EP, Jaguar, an eight-track project that was initially slated for a September release. The eclectic record is primarily carried by Supa as Jaguar only hosts two features from GU$TO and rapper-producer Qari.

"As a black American male, I’m seen as a literal super predator. A threat that deserves neither empathy or compassion," Supa shared about his latest release. 'Proper justice or a fair shake...the 'grind' never ends when you’re 'hunting' success, while avoiding detection from those hunting you. Life is a series of moments, and the good ones are earned. I’ll dwell in my jungle, grinding until my teeth fall out, because I’m a f*cking jaguar and that’s what jaguars do. We eat." Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Hawaii

2. Deep End

3. 19

4. Survival

5. LOOK ft. Qari

6. Animal (In My Dreams Freestyle)

7. I’m Not Special

8. JAGUAR ft. GU$TO