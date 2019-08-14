Supa Bwe & Qari Connect On Brand New Banger "Look"

There's no doubting that Supa Bwe's been paving his own lane in the music industry. The Chicago rapper's music is a melting pot of an array of influences coming from hip-hop to screamo and everything in between. His project, Finally Dead arrived in 2017 and helped him put his name on the map. He's been grinding it out since, following the project with Just Say Thank You earlier this year. Now, he's getting ready for the release of his upcoming album, JAGUAR. Ahead of its release, he comes through with a certified banger.

With the assistance of Qari, Supa Bwe delivers his latest single, "LOOK." The two rappers deliver high-energy bars over trunk-rattling production for a song that'll make you want to turn your surroundings into a personal mosh pit.

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Dirty money when I do the dishes

On the west side with the dirty Smith N'

She was blowin' kisses 'cause I'm blowin' money

I'm a Super Saiyan, n***a, goin' monkey

