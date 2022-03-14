Supa Bwe & Mick Jenkins team up on "Serengeti."

Chicago's Supa Bwe has developed a cult following over the years. However, in the past two years he's remained relatively low-key. 2019 was a huge year for the Chicago artist with the release of his debut album, Finally Dead and Jaguar which arrived just a few months later. The rapper's remained relatively low-key since with the exception of his single, "Koolaide Man" in 2020, which boasted an appearance from Autumn!

Since the beginning of the year, Supa Bwe has launched a new campaign ahead of his forthcoming project, starting with the single, "ACAB" ft. Chance The Rapper, redveil, and 7000. Now, he's returned with his latest single, "Serengeti" ft. Mick Jenkins The latest follows the Jamila Woods-assisted, "The Sign Reads."

Supa Bwe's forthcoming project, No Thanks drops on March 25th.

Quotable Lyrics

My granny told me flowers get more power when you sing to 'em

Try to bury us, they didn't know that we was seeds

Tried to bury the truth but they smell it when we bleed

That shit fertilize my soul, that shit sacred at my feet



