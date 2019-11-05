Ever since the departure of Steve Nash, the Phoenix Suns have been one of the saddest teams in the entire NBA. They always seem to be taking some pretty swift Ls and it has gotten to the point that they are consistently a contender for a lottery pick. This year, the Suns are looking to change their fortunes and are looking pretty spectacular out on the court. Coming into their game against the Philadelphia 76ers, they boasted a 4-2 record and were beating some good teams.

Prior to the game, the Sixers were the last undefeated team in the league and surprisingly, the Suns pulled off the upset to hand them an L. Devin Booker went off for 40 points and without Joel Embiid, the Sixers just couldn't get it done. After the game, the Suns took pride and pleasure in giving the 76ers their first loss as they sent a light jab on Twitter.

Now, the Suns are 5-2 and tied for second place in the Western Conference. There is absolutely no guarantee whether or not they can sustain this success throughout the entire season but if you're a fan, you have to be excited about what's going on here. The Sixers have been through a process of their own and now it looks like the Suns are building off of that blueprint.

No matter how you look at it, the Suns are shaking up the West in a big way.