Coming into the NBA bubble, not many people were giving the Phoenix Suns much of a chance to accomplish anything. While they had a good start to the season, they had been inconsistent for the majority of their campaign, and many were skeptical as they were invited to Orlando. However, the Suns quickly became one of the most impressive teams as they went 8-0, with Devin Booker putting on some MVP-worthy performances.

Last night, they had a chance to secure themselves a play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies, although their hopes were dashed as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Brooklyn Nets to claim the eighth seed. The Suns had been active on Twitter throughout the seeding matches and were actively rooting for the Nets last night. Following their elimination, the Suns took to Twitter to express their heartbreak, while also penning an emotional letter to the fans, thanking them for their incredible support.

While we won't get to see the Suns in the postseason, there is no denying that this team has a ton of potential moving forward, especially with players like Devin Booker at the helm.

Hopefully, we can see them keep this momentum up well into next season.