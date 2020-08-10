This past week, the entire NBA world was thrown into a bit of a frenzy as Draymond Green made some wild comments about Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. Essentially, the Golden State Warriors star said that Booker should try to leave Phoenix as he is simply wasting his career there. Of course, many actually agreed with this statement but when you're an actual player in the league who is on a rival team, you should probably keep this comment to yourself. This is especially true considering the NBA hit Green with a $50,000 fine.

Yesterday, the Suns took full advantage of Green's unfortunate circumstances, as they decided to troll him with a Devin Booker tribute video. The caption poked fun at the fine, as they said "We’ve got at least 50(k) reasons why we love @DevinBook."

The Suns' social media has been known to troll in the past so this latest post was just them doing their thing. Quite frankly, the Suns have certainly earned the right to troll as they are currently the only undefeated team left in the bubble. Booker has been on fire and if they make the playoffs, well, Green will have even more egg on his face.

Just another reason to love the NBA.