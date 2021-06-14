Ever since Steve Nash's departure from Phoenix, the Suns have been one of those franchises who always seem to be at the bottom of the standings. For years they were consistently in the draft lottery which ultimately allowed them to get players like Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker. After acquiring Chris Paul in the offseason, the Suns immediately became a contender, and this season, they finished second in the Western Conference which came as a surprise to everyone.

Now, they are on their way to the Western Conference Finals and everyone on the team is ecstatic. In the clip below, you can see players like Ayton and Cam Payne living it up in the locker room as all of the other players celebrate their accomplishments. It seemed like a real party in there and they had every reason to be over the moon about what had just happened.

This Suns team will now face either the Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. The Suns would have a great chance against either of these teams, and with Kyrie Irving out for the Nets, the Suns could very well be NBA title favorites if things continue to go their way.

Keep it locked to HNHH for more updates from the basketball world.

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images