Tickets have gone on sale for Summerfest after announcing the 2022 lineup, spanning across three weekends and filled with your favorite performers.

Summerfest announced their jam-packed festival Tuesday morning with nine headliners and hundreds of other artists including Charli XCX, Alessia Cara, Willow, and many more. This year's event will take place on the weekends of June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.

Headlining the event will be some of the biggest names in music. Jason Aldean will kick off the festival with Gabby Barrett and John Morgan. Justin Bieber will be backed up by Jaden, Harry Hudson, and Teo the following day, and Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Wu-Tang Clan will be finishing off the weekend.

While the first performer of the second weekend is yet to be announced, Machine Gun Kelly will be accompanied by Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior, followed by Halsey. Then, Rod Stewart, the Backstreet Boys, and Thomas Rhett get the primetime spots for the final weekend of the festival.

After two years of pandemic-related cancellations and delays, COVID-19 precautions will be scaled back so attendants will not have to wear masks this year. The Milwaukee World Festival stated that they “will monitor the situation and continue to work closely with health experts, while following local guidelines,” requiring guests to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, or give proof of vaccination.

Check out the full Summerfest 2022 lineup below.