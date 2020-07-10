Summer Walker's "White Tee" Is A "Life On Earth" Stand-Out

After much anticipation, and just under a year since she released her critically-acclaimed debut album Over It, Summer Walker has returned. The ATL singer treats fans to five new songs on Life on Earth, with two features from fellow r'n'b singer NO1-NOAH and a singular appearance from PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Among the evident stand-outs from the collection of records is "White Tee." Fans might recall that this is actually one of the records Summer previewed on her Instagram way before she had even announced the EP. It sounded dope then, and it sounds even better now that we have it in its full form. The song is produced by Crack God and Summer herself, revealing the depth of her talent extends beyond just vocals. It's a bedroom jam that moves purposefully with shimmering closed hi-hats, punctuated by clapping. NO1-NOAH actually has quite a large role, handling the hook where he advises his lady to "treat me like white tee, don't get me dirty."

In related news, Donald Trump caused a bit of a commotion on twitter when he 'Liked' a tweet about Summer's new EP. Why? We may never know.

Are you feeling Summer's new EP? Let us know in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Mess up your white tee

I'll do you dirty, yeah

Wish you could fuck on me

Love on, love on me

But I'll take your money

- Summer