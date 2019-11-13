Summer Walker has racked up quite a loving fan base ever since her Last Days of Summer taped dropped last year. More recently, Summer released her debut album Over It that's still sitting pretty at #1 on Apple Music since fans can't get enough of the 18-track offering produced solely by London On Da Track.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Summer has always maintained honest communication with fans on social media, previously expressing her battle with anxiety and it's for that reason the "Playing Games" singer pulled a number of tour stops from her The First To Last Tour with Melii. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to finish this tour because it doesn't really co-exist with my social anxiety and my introverted personality but I really hope that people understand and respect that at the end of the day. I'm a person," she wrote on Instagram.

We can only image the move wasn't an easy one to make and thankfully a large number of Summer's fans understand where she's coming from. "Summer Walker is not being unreasonable! Maybe she thought she could handle a tour when she signed the contract. Maybe she was being pressured by her team. Now she’s doing what’s best for her and her mental health," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Of course, there are a handful of tweets of people who are pissed that Summer's not coming to their city or those who think she needs to fire her PR but we're choosing to focus on the kind words Summer's been receiving. Peep some reactions below and let us know what you think.