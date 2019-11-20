Her album Over It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and on Sunday she won Best New Artist at the Soul Train Music Awards, so it seems as if things are looking good for Summer Walker. The Atlanta songstress is beloved by fans despite criticisms she been receiving from the public lately and she has a strong support system to help her.



The singer has repeatedly expressed that she lives with social anxiety which causes her to feels uncomfortable in certain situations. Her condition has often left fans frustrated, while others are understanding of what she's going through. Summer has recently canceled a string of dates on her tour in order to take care of her mental health, and her boyfriend, producer London On Da Track, has been fully supportive of her during this time.

London was responsible for producing Over It, and it looks like he and Summer have more heat in the vault. The producer shared a clip on Instagram of himself and Summer enjoying arcade games while the singer's upcoming Chris Brown collaboration was previewed. "Jus wit my ole lady kickn sh*t 😇," London wrote in the caption. "Think I’m done mixing this sh*t how sh*t sound 🤔 #SomethingReal." Check it out for yourself below along with a few social media posts of Summer enjoying her time in Las Vegas.