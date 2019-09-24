Summer Walkers Shows Off Pole Dancing Skills In Visual For "Stretch You Out" Ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Before she hit celebrity status, Summer Walker was working as an exotic dancer. The tattooed songstress has never been ashamed of her body, and anyone who has kept up with her social media pages, particularly Instagram, can catch her flaunting her talents on the pole. Early Tuesday, Summer released her single "Stretch You Out" featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie along with a NSFW music video that's meant to get pulses racing showing the singer putting her pole skills to the test.

Summer's boyfriend London On Da Track produced the song that offers up one verse from both Summer and A Boogie with a catchy hook from the R&B singer. The sexy video has an appropriate cameo from someone who gets quite the lap dance from Summer, giving the world a peek as to what goes down behind closed doors. The track will be featured on Summer's forthcoming album Over It which drops on October 4. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

N*ggas be insecure

Claiming that you ain't doing enough

Claiming that they need more

Whatchu on your last breath, your last sweat, your last dime

Out of your f*cking mind

Can't you see I'm fucking trying

You want p*ssy six times a week