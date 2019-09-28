Summer Walker is just a week away from the release of her debut studio album Over It. The Atlanta singer-songwriter has been sharing bits of her forthcoming record with fans for weeks, including her sexually-charged pole-dancing music video for her A Boogie wit da Hoodie-assisted single, "Stretch You Out."

Over It was executive produced by Summer's beau London On Da Track, and the R&B album looks to follow the ups and downs of love and relationships. To help promote the project, Summer and her team created an old school commercial that was much like those of the 1990s. Summer shared the clip on social media that was reminiscent of those extended infomercials where you could order R&B CDs . "Over It will have you feeling that summer heat all year long," the voiceover says.

The album will host a number of impressive features includingUsher, Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Jhené Aiko. Check out the tracklist and Summer's infomercial below.

Tracklist

1. Over It

2. Body

3. Playing Games (Extended Version) ft. Bryson Tiller

4. Drunk Dialing

5. Come Thru ft. Usher

6. Potential

7. Fun Girl

8. Tonight

9. Me

10. Like It ft. 6LACK

11. Just Might ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR

12. Stretch You Out ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie

13. Off of You

14. Anna Mae

15. I'll Kill You ft. Jhené Aiko

16. Nobody Else

17. Playing Games (Bonus)

18. Girls Need Love Remix x Drake (Bonus)