Summer Walker is currently expecting her first child with on-again-off-again boyfriend London On Da Track. For the last few weeks, Summer has been active on social media, allowing her fans to check in and see how she's doing as she approaches the later stages of her pregnancy.

The singer has seemingly been healthy, sharing some new updates on her social accounts and giving us an eye into how much longer she's got before welcoming Baby Walker into the world. From the last time she posted baby bump updates, it looks like her little one has grown a lot.

Without adding a caption, Summer posted a picture by her Christmas tree, unbuttoning her jeans, keeping the tag on, and showing the world a side view of her baby bump. She's finally showing, which is beautiful to see. Clearly, Summer also still has her unbothered aura to her, taking a bite of a snack during the photo shoot.

She followed that up with a more serene picture, taking a trip to the beachfront, wearing her UGGs in the sand, and giving us another view of her bump.

Everyone is happy to be following her on her pregnancy journey. Hopefully, she and London On Da Track can put their drama behind them and raise their child with love and care.