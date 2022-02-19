Summer Walker's return to the stage is the talk of the town. On Friday, February 18th, the 25-year-old collaborated with Amazon Music to perform a live-streamed Twitch show in Atlanta as a part of the platform's "Black Culture Is..." programming initiative in celebration of Black artistry in 2022.

"Thank you guys for coming out, I haven't had a show in sooooo long," the mother of one captioned a brief clip uploaded to her Instagram page, where she can be heard addressing the audience. "I get to do it like that, and it's all because of y'all," she told the crowd at the Coca-Cola Roxy last night.





As the camera pans out into those looking up at the stage, we see that the stadium is completely packed, with tons of people holding up their phones, filming Walker as she makes her comeback.

In the past, the Georgia-born artist has been criticized for her awkwardness on stage, which she's previously chalked up to her social anxiety, although she promised fans that she would put in an effort to work on it, which some viewers recognized last night.





While Walker was definitely the star of the show, she happened to share the stage with queer rapper Saucy Santana, who put on an upbeat performance complete with some seriously impressive choreography, and a male pole dancer named Bentley Rebel who gave us the show of a lifetime.

Check out reactions to Summer Walker's Amazon Music concert in Atlanta below.