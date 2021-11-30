Summer Walker's November was eventful, to say the least. After an album release and making her new relationship official, she is now looking to a secure future with her man as she plans their potential wedding.

In a recent Instagram story with her rapper boyfriend Lvrd Pharoh, she asked him if they could book fellow Atlanta native Young Nudy to perform at their eventual wedding. As they listened to Nudy's song "Green Bean," Summer popped the question: "Papa, when we get married, can we have Young Nudy at our reception?"

Lvrd Pharoh responded with enthusiasm saying: "Nudy gotta be there, you crazy?"

Summer then explained how she wants to twerk to Nudy at her wedding: "That's what we gon' do. I want to dance to Young Nudy, okay. I'mma give you a good twerk."

This video came days after Summer Walker and Lvrd Pharoh got matching tattoos on their faces of each other's names, as fans clowned Summer for getting Pharoh's real name "Larry" above her eyebrow.

Summer recently got out of her toxic relationship with iconic producer London on the Track, so it is glad to see she appears happy with Larry, regardless of their bizarre decisions.

Her album Still Over It, the sequel to her breakout 2019 debut album Over It dropped in early November, and was a huge success. The album achieved 18 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. She set multiple records, including the largest debut for an R&B album on Apple Music.

Summer Walker's music career and relationship both seem to be going well. Hopefully she can book Young Nudy for future wedding.